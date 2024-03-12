Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) standing at $6.68, reflecting a +0.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 6.92% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $749.38 million, indicating changes of +429.41% and -18.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.75% lower. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

Investors should also note that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.08 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.