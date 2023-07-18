Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $6.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $863.9 million, which would represent changes of +784.62% and -1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.31, which means Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

