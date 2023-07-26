Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $6.89, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $863.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +784.62% and -1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.09.

Investors should also note that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

