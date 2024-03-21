Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $7.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.11% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 9.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $733.31 million, indicating changes of +411.76% and -20.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.97% lower within the past month. Right now, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.15 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.69 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that LOMA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LOMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

