Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOMA's full-year earnings has moved 55.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LOMA has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 2.7% on average. This shows that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Primoris Services (PRIM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.2%.

For Primoris Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #238 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, meaning that LOMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Primoris Services falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR and Primoris Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

