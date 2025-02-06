News & Insights

LOLN NATIONAL Earnings Results: $LNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

February 06, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

LOLN NATIONAL ($LNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.91 per share, beating estimates of $1.76 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $4,628,000,000, missing estimates of $4,732,254,000 by $-104,254,000.

LOLN NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

LOLN NATIONAL insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 16,164 shares for an estimated $576,569
  • JOHN CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (EVP, President LFD) sold 2,863 shares for an estimated $103,068

LOLN NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of LOLN NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

