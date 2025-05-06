LOLN NATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOLN NATIONAL ($LNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,733,417,954 and earnings of $1.55 per share.
LOLN NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
LOLN NATIONAL insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 16,164 shares for an estimated $576,569
- JOHN CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (EVP, President LFD) sold 2,863 shares for an estimated $103,068
LOLN NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of LOLN NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,142,759 shares (+301.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,236,887
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 804,661 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,515,800
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 708,584 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,469,198
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 658,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,869,429
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 627,466 shares (+1818.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,532,304
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 591,931 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,770,132
- NORGES BANK added 547,540 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,362,493
