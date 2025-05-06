LOLN NATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOLN NATIONAL ($LNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,733,417,954 and earnings of $1.55 per share.

LOLN NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

LOLN NATIONAL insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 16,164 shares for an estimated $576,569

JOHN CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (EVP, President LFD) sold 2,863 shares for an estimated $103,068

LOLN NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of LOLN NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

