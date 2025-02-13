LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Earnings Results: $LECO Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS ($LECO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, beating estimates of $2.05 by $0.52. The company also reported revenue of $1,022,030,000, missing estimates of $1,022,239,155 by $-209,155.
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J WHITEHEAD (SVP, PRESIDENT, GLOBAL AUTOMAT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,574 shares for an estimated $499,176.
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 280,466 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,855,081
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 234,515 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,964,527
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 193,011 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,183,772
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 150,471 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,208,798
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 147,239 shares (+121.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,602,895
- INVESCO LTD. removed 140,519 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,982,458
- RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC removed 139,447 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,776,612
