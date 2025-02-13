LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Earnings Results: $LECO Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS ($LECO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, beating estimates of $2.05 by $0.52. The company also reported revenue of $1,022,030,000, missing estimates of $1,022,239,155 by $-209,155.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LECO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J WHITEHEAD (SVP, PRESIDENT, GLOBAL AUTOMAT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,574 shares for an estimated $499,176.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.