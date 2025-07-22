LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LECO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS ($LECO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,061,290,181 and earnings of $2.36 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LECO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN B HEDLUND (CHAIR, PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,054 shares for an estimated $4,536,433.
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 514,829 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,385,053
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 380,731 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,019,075
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 290,773 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $60,283,058
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 259,779 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,139,795
- INVESCO LTD. removed 256,702 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,557,750
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 233,681 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,203,097
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 198,519 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,551,854
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LECO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LECO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025
LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LECO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $236.0 on 07/21/2025
- Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $250.0 on 07/15/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/01/2025
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 02/18/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
