LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LECO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS ($LECO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,061,290,181 and earnings of $2.36 per share.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN B HEDLUND (CHAIR, PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,054 shares for an estimated $4,536,433.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LECO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LECO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LECO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $236.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $250.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 02/18/2025

