Stocks
LECO

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LECO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 22, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS ($LECO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,061,290,181 and earnings of $2.36 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LECO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN B HEDLUND (CHAIR, PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,054 shares for an estimated $4,536,433.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LECO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LECO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LECO forecast page.

LOLN ELECTRIC HLDGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LECO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $236.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $250.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 02/18/2025

