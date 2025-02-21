LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $LINC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES ($LINC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $113,067,000 and earnings of $0.24 per share.

LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC JUNIPER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 311,480 shares for an estimated $5,000,035 .

. BRIAN K MEYERS (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,602 shares for an estimated $1,520,543 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 9,977 shares for an estimated $164,620

MICHAEL A PLATER sold 10,471 shares for an estimated $161,358

LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of LOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

