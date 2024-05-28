News & Insights

Stocks

Lokotech Group AS Completes Powerpool Mining Stake Purchase

May 28, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harmonychain AS (DE:7EW) has released an update.

Lokotech Group AS has finalized the acquisition of a 66.65% stake in Powerpool Mining SL and has begun the process of a share capital increase. A dividend of approximately 90,000 Euros has been declared by Powerpool Mining SL, indicating the commencement of cash flow to Lokotech Group AS, with further dividend details to be announced by the end of Q2 2024. The shares involved in the transaction are subject to a lock-up period of 3 to 6 months.

For further insights into DE:7EW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.