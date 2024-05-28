Lokotech Group AS Completes Powerpool Mining Stake Purchase

Harmonychain AS (DE:7EW) has released an update.

Lokotech Group AS has finalized the acquisition of a 66.65% stake in Powerpool Mining SL and has begun the process of a share capital increase. A dividend of approximately 90,000 Euros has been declared by Powerpool Mining SL, indicating the commencement of cash flow to Lokotech Group AS, with further dividend details to be announced by the end of Q2 2024. The shares involved in the transaction are subject to a lock-up period of 3 to 6 months.

