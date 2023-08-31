Lojas Renner (B3:LREN3) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 24.96

The average one-year price target for Lojas Renner (B3:LREN3) has been revised to 24.96 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 26.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.66 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.47% from the latest reported closing price of 16.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lojas Renner. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LREN3 is 0.28%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 217,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 23,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,250K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 14,728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,230K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 4.14% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 14,273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,138K shares, representing a decrease of 188.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 73.52% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 14,021K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,349K shares, representing a decrease of 59.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 47.68% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,598K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.