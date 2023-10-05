Lojas Renner (B3:LREN3) Price Target Decreased by 5.04% to 23.70

The average one-year price target for Lojas Renner (B3:LREN3) has been revised to 23.70 / share. This is an decrease of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 24.96 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.66 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.18% from the latest reported closing price of 12.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lojas Renner. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LREN3 is 0.27%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 193,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 23,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,250K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 14,728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,230K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,879K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 11,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,021K shares, representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LREN3 by 1.67% over the last quarter.

