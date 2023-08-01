Lojas Quero Quero S (LJQQ3) Price Target Decreased by 7.90% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Lojas Quero Quero S (LJQQ3) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an decrease of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 8.31 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.10% from the latest reported closing price of 5.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lojas Quero Quero S. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LJQQ3 is 0.04%, a decrease of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 22,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 14,975K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,220K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,073K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 736K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LJQQ3 by 42.65% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 727K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

