LogProstyle Acquires Condominium In Tama-shi, Sells Condominium Property In Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

September 22, 2025 — 02:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LogProstyle Inc. (LGPS), a Japanese real estate developer and management company, on Monday announced the acquisition of a pre-owned condominium in Sekido and the sale of a pre-owned condominium in Hakusan, both in Tokyo, Japan.

The financial terms and the transaction date were not disclosed.

The acquired pre-owned condominium is located in Sekido, Tama-shi, Tokyo, with an exclusive floor area of 88.03 square meters.

The divested pre-owned condominium is situated in Hakusan, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, with an exclusive floor area of 98.48 square meters.

On the New York Stock Exchange, LogProstyle closed Friday's trading 0.9434% higher at $1.0700 . In the after-hours, LogProstyle traded 0.93% lesser at $1.0600.

