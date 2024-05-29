Logory Logistics Announces Successful Shareholder Meetings

Logory Logistics Technology Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2482) has released an update.

Logory Logistics Technology Co., Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting along with separate H Shareholders’ and Domestic Shareholders’ Class Meetings, with strong participation from shareholders representing over 59% and nearly 88% of H and Domestic Shares, respectively. The meetings, chaired by Mr. Feng Lei, were conducted in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association and the PRC Company Law, and all directors attended. Additionally, a new non-executive director was appointed to the company’s board.

