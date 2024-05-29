Logory Logistics Announces Board Structure

Logory Logistics Technology Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2482) has released an update.

Logory Logistics Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its board of directors, comprising executive and non-executive members, alongside three key committees responsible for audit, remuneration, and nominations. The leadership includes Mr. Feng Lei as the Chairman and Mr. Du Bing as the CEO, with the committees being chaired by distinguished board members to ensure corporate governance.

