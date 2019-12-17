LogMeIn to go private in $4.3 billion deal

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Remote desktop tool provider LogMeIn Inc LOGM.O said on Tuesday it will be taken private by a consortium of private equity firms, including affiliates of Elliott Management Corp and Francisco Partners, in a $4.3 billion deal.

LogMeIn shareholders will get $86.05 in cash per share, the company said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.