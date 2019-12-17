LogMeIn to go private in $4.3 billion deal

US Markets

Remote desktop tool provider LogMeIn Inc said on Tuesday it will be taken private by a consortium of private equity firms, including affiliates of Elliott Management Corp and Francisco Partners, in a $4.3 billion deal.

LogMeIn shareholders will get $86.05 in cash per share, the company said.

