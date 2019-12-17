LogMeIn To Be Taken Private, Valued At About $4.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Enterprise software company LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) has agreed to be take private by affiliates of Francisco Partners for $86.05 per share in cash.

The all-cash transaction values LogMeIn at an aggregate equity valuation of about $4.3 billion.

LogMeIn shareholders will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn's common stock they hold. This consideration represents a premium of about 25% to LogMeIn's unaffected closing stock price on September 18, 2019, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process.

LogMeIn's board has approved the deal and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

"This transaction acknowledges the significant value of LogMeIn and provides our stockholders with a meaningful and certain cash offer at a compelling premium," said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogMeIn. "Together, Francisco Partners and Evergreen are committed to addressing the unique needs of both our core and growth assets. We believe our partnership with Francisco Partners and Evergreen will help put us in a position to deliver the operational benefits needed to achieve sustained growth over the long term."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals.

