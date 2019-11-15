LogMeIn (LOGM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.43, changing hands as high as $76.24 per share. LogMeIn Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGM's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0206 per share, with $96.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.21.

