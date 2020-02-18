LogMeIn (LOGM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
LogMeIn LOGM recently released fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat estimates. Non-GAAP revenues of $322.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.87% and increased 3.9% year over year.
Non-GAAP earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 2.14%. However, the figure decreased 2.7% year over year.
In December 2019, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by technology-focused global private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020.
LogMeIn did not hold a conference discussing the recently released fourth-quarter 2019 result or provide any guidance due to its impending acquisition agreement.
LogMein, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
LogMein, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LogMein, Inc. Quote
Q4 Details
Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) business revenues dipped 1% year over year to $173 million.
Identity and Access Management revenues rose 15% from the year-ago quarter to $106 million.
Customer Engagement and Support business revenues declined 1% on a year-over-year basis to $44 million.
The company’s gross renewal rate across all products was nearly 85%.
International revenues constituted 21% of total revenues during the quarter.
Margins
In the fourth quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating income decreased 7.1% year over year to $95 million. Also, operating margin contracted 350 bps to 29.4%.
Adjusted EBITDA was down 6.4% year over year to $111.1 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin shrank 380 bps to 34.4%.
Balance Sheet and Other Financial Details
LogMeIn ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $128 million compared with $119.2 million, sequentially.
The company generated $78.6 million of adjusted cash flow from operational activities and $62.6 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter under review.
Full-Year Highlights
LogMeIn reported full-year revenues of $1.26 billion, up 4.2% year over year. However, non-GAAP earnings of $5.15 per share declined 4.5% year over year.
In 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $208.5 million and paid out $64.6 million as dividends.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CEVA, Inc. CEVA, SYNNEX SNX and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate for CEVA, SYNNEX and Silicon Motion is currently pegged at 20%, 10.37% and 7%, respectively.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
CEVA, Inc. (CEVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
LogMein, Inc. (LOGM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.