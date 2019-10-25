LogMeIn (LOGM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
LogMeIn LOGM delivered third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share, which came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36. However, the metric was a penny less than the year-ago quarterly figure.
Meanwhile, the company’s non-GAAP revenues for the reported quarter summed $317 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315 million and also growing approximately 2.5% year over year. Strong performance of the company’s growth products is a consistent key driver.
Quarter in Detail
Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) business dipped 2% year over year to $172 million. However, Jive revenues surged 37% year over year to $37 million. Strong adoption of UCaaS suite is an added positive.
Identity and Access Management revenues rose 13% from the year-ago quarter to $103 million, aided by LastPass, which soared 64% year over year to $22 million.
Customer Engagement and Support business declined 3% on a year-over-year basis to $43 million. Further, slowdown in legacy GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, LogMein Rescue business is a dampener. However, large deal wins for Bold360 AI during the quarter are an upside.
The company’s growth products, particularly Jive and LastPass, accounting for 26% of revenues in the third quarter grew 34% year over year.
The company’s gross renewal rate across all products was nearly 80%. Excluding Jive, renewal rates for Collaboration were 82% in the quarter under discussion.
LogMein, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
LogMein, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LogMein, Inc. Quote
Margins
In the third quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating income decreased 5.9% year over year to $93.5 million. Also, operating margin contracted 260 bps to 29.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA was down 5% year over year to $109.3 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin shrank 270 bps to 34.5%.
Balance Sheet and Other Financial Details
LogMeIn ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $119.2 million compared with $111.5 million, sequentially.
The company generated $88.05 million of adjusted cash flow from operational activities and $69.6 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter under review.
In the third quarter, the company repurchased 628,000 shares worth $45 million and paid out $16 million as dividends.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects revenues in the range of $319-$321 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $323.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $110 million and $111 million. While adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 34.5%.
The company forecasts earnings per share in the band of $1.39-$1.41. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $1.38.
For 2019, revenues are envisioned to be $1.258-$1.260 billion, tweaked from $1.258-$1.263 billion predicted earlier. Adverse foreign exchange volatility is likely to have an impact of $3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to be $412-$413 million compared with $409-$413 million projected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin is assumed to be 33%.
The company’s earnings per share are likely to be in the $5.12-$5.14 bracket, raised from the earlier outlook of $5.05-$5.11.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
LogMeIn currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Benefitfocus BNFT, Five9, Inc. FIVN and NIC EGOV, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate for Benefitfocus, Five9 and NIC is currently estimated at 20%, 10% and 18%, respectively.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Five9, Inc. (FIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
LogMein, Inc. (LOGM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.