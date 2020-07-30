LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

LogMeIn LOGM reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2% and also jumped 31.6% year over year.



Revenues of $350.7 million surpassed the consensus mark by 7.3% and also improved 11.9% year over year.



LogMeIn did not hold a conference discussing second-quarter 2020 results or issue any guidance due to its impending acquisition. Notably, in December 2019, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.

Quarter Details

Unified Communication and Collaboration business revenues increased 12.8% year over year to $194 million.



Identity and Access Management revenues rose 14.3% from the year-ago quarter to $112 million.



Customer Engagement and Support business revenues climbed 4.7% on a year-over-year basis to $45 million.



The company’s gross renewal rate across all products was nearly 80%.



International revenues constituted 22% of total revenues in the second quarter.



Moreover, in the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA increased 24.9% year over year to $119.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 350 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 30.5%.



LogMeIn’s non-GAAP operating income increased 28.5% year over year to $102.3 million. Operating margin expanded 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 29.2%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

LogMeIn had cash and cash equivalents of $249.5 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $189.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2020.



The company generated $107 million of adjusted cash flow from operational activities and $88.6 million of adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter.

