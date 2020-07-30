LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
LogMeIn LOGM reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2% and also jumped 31.6% year over year.
Revenues of $350.7 million surpassed the consensus mark by 7.3% and also improved 11.9% year over year.
LogMeIn did not hold a conference discussing second-quarter 2020 results or issue any guidance due to its impending acquisition. Notably, in December 2019, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.
Quarter Details
Unified Communication and Collaboration business revenues increased 12.8% year over year to $194 million.
Identity and Access Management revenues rose 14.3% from the year-ago quarter to $112 million.
Customer Engagement and Support business revenues climbed 4.7% on a year-over-year basis to $45 million.
The company’s gross renewal rate across all products was nearly 80%.
International revenues constituted 22% of total revenues in the second quarter.
Moreover, in the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA increased 24.9% year over year to $119.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 350 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 30.5%.
LogMeIn’s non-GAAP operating income increased 28.5% year over year to $102.3 million. Operating margin expanded 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 29.2%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
LogMeIn had cash and cash equivalents of $249.5 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $189.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2020.
The company generated $107 million of adjusted cash flow from operational activities and $88.6 million of adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, LogMeIn carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dropbox DBX, Everbridge EVBG and Asure Software ASUR.
Both Dropbox and Everbridge are scheduled to report earnings on Aug 6. Asure Software is set to release quarterly results on Aug 10.
