LogMeIn (LOGM) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
LogMeIn LOGM recently released mixed results for first-quarter 2020, wherein the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Non-GAAP revenues of $322.4 million marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322 million and increased 5% year over year.
Non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share increased 3.4% year over year. However, the reported figure missed the consensus mark by a penny.
LogMeIn did not hold a conference discussing the recently-released first-quarter 2020 results or issue any guidance due to its impending acquisition agreement. Notably, in December 2019, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by technology-focused global private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020.
LogMein, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
LogMein, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LogMein, Inc. Quote
Q1 Details
Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) business revenues increased 2% year over year to $174 million.
Identity and Access Management revenues rose 12% from the year-ago quarter to $105 million.
Customer Engagement and Support business revenues declined 1% on a year-over-year basis to $43 million.
The company’s gross renewal rate across all products was nearly 80%.
International revenues constituted 22% of total revenues during the first quarter.
Margins
In the first quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating income edged down 1.1% year over year to $79.6 million. Also, the operating margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 24.7%.
Adjusted EBITDA of $96.1 million was marginally down from the year-ago quarter’s level of $96.8 million. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin shrunk 160 bps to 29.8%.
Balance Sheet and Other Financial Details
LogMeIn ended the March-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $189.6 million compared with $128 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2019.
The company generated $88 million of adjusted cash flow from operational activities and $88.1 million of adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, LogMeIn carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Avid Technology, Inc. AVID, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Avid, InterDigital and BWX Technologies is currently pegged at 20%, 15% and 6.9%, respectively.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): Free Stock Analysis Report
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
LogMein, Inc. (LOGM): Free Stock Analysis Report
BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.