Logitech's quarterly sales fall 2%

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a 2% drop in third-quarter sales as the computer peripherals-maker lapped tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the pandemic triggered booming demand for its products.

Sales fell to $1.63 billion in the three months to the end of Dec. 2021. Sales of $1.67 billion a year earlier had been boosted massively by stay-at-home workers buying more keyboards, mice and webcams.

