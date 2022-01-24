US Markets
LOGN

Logitech's quarterly sales fall 2%

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Nishit Jogi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Logitech International reported a 2% drop in third-quarter sales as the computer peripherals-maker lapped tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the pandemic triggered booming demand for its products.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a 2% drop in third-quarter sales as the computer peripherals-maker lapped tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the pandemic triggered booming demand for its products.

Sales fell to $1.63 billion in the three months to the end of Dec. 2021. Sales of $1.67 billion a year earlier had been boosted massively by stay-at-home workers buying more keyboards, mice and webcams.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nishit.Jogi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular