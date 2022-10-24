LOGN

Logitech's quarterly sales down 12% to $1.15 bln

Logitech International reported a big drop in quarterly sales and profit as the computer peripherals maker was hit by tough comparisons, a strong dollar and fragile consumer confidence as economies slow down around the world.

The maker of keyboards, mice and headsets posted a 12% decline in sales at $1.15 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30. In constant currencies, which removes the impact of exchange rate swings, sales was down 7%.

Logitech also said its chief financial officer, Nate Olmstead, will be leaving the company.

