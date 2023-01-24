Logitech's (LOGI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Match

Logitech LOGI reported mixed results in third-quarter fiscal 2023. The computer peripheral and software maker’s fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.14 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share and registered a year-over-year decline of 26%.

The dismal bottom line reflects lower revenues along with industry-wide elevated component costs and unfavorable currency movements. However, reduced operating expenses partially offset the negative impacts of the aforementioned factors.

Logitech’s fiscal third-quarter revenues plunged 22% year over year to $1.27 billion while matching the consensus mark of same. The decline can be attributed to a strong year-over-year comparison, where revenues fell only 2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

In the past year, Logitech benefited from the elevated demand for its video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools, mainly driven by the heightening of work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Additionally, the demand for gaming products shot up because of the growing popularity of online video games and eSports amid the stay-at-home scenario. However, the demand softened due to the reopening of economic and business activities later on.

Logitech International S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Segment Details

Logitech registered a sales decline across the majority of key product categories year over year.

Revenues from Pointing Devices dropped 14% year over year to $199.1 million, while Gaming revenues plunged 16% year over year to $392 million. Keyboards & Combos’ sales lost 22% to $220.1 million. Sales from PC Webcams were down 49% to $58.5 million, while Tablet and Other Accessories sales dipped 21% to $65.2 million.

Revenues from Video Collaboration also decreased 21% to $226.4 million. The Audio & Wearables segment’s sales declined 34% year over year to $69.1 million. Mobile Speakers’ sales fell 32% to $38.3 million. The Other segment’s sales plunged 71% year over year to $1.3 million.

Margins & Operating Metrics

The non-GAAP gross profit decreased 27.3% to $481.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $662.9 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 270 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 37.9%. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to increased component costs, higher logistics expenses and unfavorable currency movements.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 23% to $277.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses shot down to 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22.1%.

The non-GAAP operating income plummeted 32% to $204.2 million from $302 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin declined to 16.1% from 18.5% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in profits mainly reflects reduced revenues and gross margins, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Liquidity and Shareholder Return

As of Dec 31, 2022, LOGI’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.04 billion, up from $868.5 million recorded in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company generated $280 million in cash from operational activities in the third quarter.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company repurchased shares worth $90 million.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Considering the current macroeconomic challenges, LOGI revised its fiscal 2023 guidance.

Logitech now expects sales to decline between 15% and 13% in constant currency compared to prior estimate of a sales decline of 4-8%. Non-GAAP operating income is now anticipated in the range of $550-$600 million, down from the previous range of $650-$750 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 22.8% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Bandwidth BAND and Zscaler ZS. While Axcelis sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 41 cents northward to $1.46 per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have improved by 8.5% to $5.21 per share over the past seven days.



ACLS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.2%. Shares of the company have risen 73.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 25 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 90 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 62.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.24 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.3%. Shares of the company have declined 49.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.