Logitech's (LOGI) Q1 Earnings and Sales Outpace Expectations

Logitech LOGI reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The computer peripheral and software maker’s fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 65 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents per share but registered a year-over-year decline of 12%.

The dismal bottom line reflects lower revenues along with an unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange pressure. However, improved component costs and reduced operating expenses partially offset the negative impacts of the aforementioned factors.

Logitech’s fiscal first-quarter revenues plunged 16% year over year to $974.5 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $905.2 million. The decline can be attributed to a strong year-over-year comparison, where revenues fell 12% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In the past year, LOGI benefited from the elevated demand for its video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools, mainly driven by the heightening of work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Additionally, the demand for gaming products shot up because of the growing popularity of online video games and eSports amid the stay-at-home scenario. However, the demand softened due to the reopening of economic and business activities later on.

Logitech International S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Segment Details

Logitech registered a sales decline across the majority of key product categories year over year.

Revenues from Pointing Devices dropped 5% year over year to $174.5 million, while Gaming revenues declined 11% year over year to $266.4 million. According to our model estimates, the figures were likely to decline 23.3% and 16.7% to $140.5 million and $235.7 million, respectively.

Keyboards & Combos’ sales lost 21% to $180.9 million. Sales from Webcams were down 31% to $75.2 million, while Tablet Accessories sales increased 6% to $70.3 million. Our estimates for Logitech’s Keyboards & Combos, Webcams and Tablet Accessories first-quarter revenues were pegged at $168.9 million, $40.4 million and $61.9 million, respectively. These estimates depicted a year-over-year decline of 25.8%, 31.9% and 7.1%, respectively.

Revenues from Video Collaboration also decreased 23% to $139.3 million. Our estimates for the segment were pegged at $186.5 million, suggesting a 24.2% decline. During the quarter, Logitech reclassified its product segments by removing the Audio & Wearable and Mobile Speakers categories and adding Headsets and Other categories. While the Headsets segment’s sales declined 20% year over year to $36.9 million, the Other segment’s sales plunged 35% year over year to $31 million.

Margins & Operating Metrics

The non-GAAP gross profit decreased 18.1% to $380.2 million from the year-ago quarter’s $464.1 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 39%. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to unfavorable currency movements and product mix, partially offset by reduced component costs and reliance on expedited shipping.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 14.9% to $270.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses shot up to 27.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 27.5%.

The non-GAAP operating income plummeted 25% to $109.3 million from $145.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin declined to 11.2% from 12.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in profits mainly reflects reduced revenues and gross margins, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Liquidity and Shareholder Return

As of Jun 30, 2023, LOGI’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.25 billion, up from $1.04 billion recorded in the previous quarter. Additionally, the company generated $240 million in cash from operational activities in the first quarter.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company repurchased shares worth $95 million.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Logitech expects fiscal 2024 sales in the band of $3.8-$4.0 billion, indicating a decline of 12-16%. Non-GAAP operating income is anticipated in the range of $400-$500 million, suggesting a 15-32% fall year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 18% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce CRM, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Meta Platforms META. While Salesforce and NVIDIA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 27.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.04 to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.66 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 162.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.83 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to $11.97 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have surged 75.1% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.