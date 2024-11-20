Logitech upgraded to Neutral after recent selloff at UBS

UBS upgraded Logitech (LOGI) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of CHF 68, up from CHF 65. The firm sees an improved risk/reward post the recent share price decrease. Logitech executed well on cost take outs amid overall resilient pricing to the consumer, which should support the company to upgrade its fiscal 2025 guidance in January, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Additionally, UBS forecasts PC unit growth of 6% year-over-year in 2025, which it believes should support Logitech’s sales resilience.

