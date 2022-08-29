LOGN

Logitech to wind down remaining operations in Russia

Logitech International said on Monday it would wind down its remaining operations in Russia due to the "ongoing uncertain environment", joining other major technology and telecoms businesses to announce plans for a complete exit.

"In March, we communicated that Logitech would stop shipments to Russia," Logitech said in a statement. "We have monitored the situation closely and regrettably, the circumstances do not allow for us to continue to do business as before."

