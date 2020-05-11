Logitech sales rise nearly 14% on higher demand amid work from home activity

May 12 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported on Tuesday an increase of 13.6% in its sales for the fourth quarter, as the computer peripherals maker said its products to support working from home were in high demand during the coronavirus crisis.

Logitech, which makes webcams, keyboards, mouses as well as video conferencing devices and software, said its fourth-quarter sales rose to $709.2 million, compared with $624.3 million a year ago.

Non-GAAP operating income rose 23.3% to $79 million in the quarter that ended in March.

(Reporting by John Revill and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.