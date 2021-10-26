US Markets
Logitech revenue rises in second quarter

Akriti Sharma Reuters
John Revill Reuters
Computer peripherals maker Logitech International SA said on Tuesday its sales rose 4% to $1.31 billion in the three-month period ended September, up from $1.26 billion a year earlier.

Non-GAAP operating income declined 40% to $211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

