Logitech revenue rises in second quarter

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International SA LOGN.S said on Tuesday its sales rose 4% to $1.31 billion in the three-month period ended September, up from $1.26 billion a year earlier.

Non-GAAP operating income declined 40% to $211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

