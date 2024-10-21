Logitech reports Q2 EPS $1.20, consensus $1.11

Reports Q2 revenue $1.12B, consensus $1.12B. “This quarter we delivered continued robust, profitable growth driven by improving demand,” said Hanneke Faber, CEO. “Growth was broad-based, across regions, categories, and both our consumer and business customers. We launched a terrific set of innovations in the quarter and we are ready for the holidays.” CFO Matteo Anversa added: “Once again, our teams executed with discipline this quarter. We delivered year-over-year expansion of non-GAAP gross margin thanks to the continued strength of our operations. Our strong results and overall business momentum give us the confidence to raise our annual outlook. I’m impressed by the team, our excellent operational rigor and the many opportunities for future growth.”

