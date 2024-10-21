Consensus $4.39B. Raises FY25 operating income view to $720M-$750M from $700M-$730M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LOGI:
- Logitech raises FY25 revenue view to $4.39B-$4.47B from $4.34B-$4.43B
- Logitech reports Q2 EPS $1.20, consensus $1.11
- Logitech options imply 6.5% move in share price post-earnings
- LOGI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Logitech shareholders approve all proposals at AGM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.