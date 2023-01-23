LOGN

Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 bln

January 23, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International LOGN.S said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its earlier preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment.

The Swiss-American firm said its sales for the three months to December-end fell to $1.27 billion, in line with its preliminary figures published on Jan. 11 which said sales had fallen to between $1.26 and $1.27 billion.

