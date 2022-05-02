Logitech quarterly sales fall 20%

May 3 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a 20% drop in sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, as the computer mice, webcam and keyboard maker lapped high comparables from a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.23 billion for the three months to the end of March from $1.54 billion a year earlier, when sales were massively boosted by people buying peripherals to equip their home offices during the pandemic.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

