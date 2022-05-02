US Markets
LOGN

Logitech quarterly sales fall 20%

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Logitech International reported a 20% drop in sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, as the computer mice, webcam and keyboard maker lapped high comparables from a year earlier.

May 3 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a 20% drop in sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, as the computer mice, webcam and keyboard maker lapped high comparables from a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.23 billion for the three months to the end of March from $1.54 billion a year earlier, when sales were massively boosted by people buying peripherals to equip their home offices during the pandemic.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular