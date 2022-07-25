LOGN

Logitech quarterly profit slumps 38%

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Logitech International reported a 38% fall in first-quarter profit and cut its full-year 2023 outlook on Tuesday, as the maker of web-cams, speakers and computer mice struggled to match tough comparisons from a year earlier.

July 26 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a 38% fall in first-quarter profit and cut its full-year 2023 outlook on Tuesday, as the maker of web-cams, speakers and computer mice struggled to match tough comparisons from a year earlier.

The Swiss-American company reported sales of $1.16 billion for the three-month period ended June, down 9% on a constant currency basis. Non GAAP operating income fell 38% to $146 million.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters