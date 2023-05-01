Logitech Q4 Profit Drops, But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its fourth quarter net income dropped to $41.50 million or $0.26 per share from $108.21 million or $0.64 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.50 compared to $0.81 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $960.08 million, down 22 percent in US dollars and 20 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $941.87 million for the quarter.

Logitech confirmed its outlook for the first half of fiscal year 2024. It still expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $160 million - $190 million and sales of $1.8 billion - $1.9 billion, representing a decline of 22% - 18% from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.