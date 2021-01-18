Markets
LOGI

Logitech Q3 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly increased to $382.52 million or $2.22 per share from $117.53 million or $0.69 per share in the prior year.

"This quarter's record results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, addressing long-term growth trends in remote work and education, video collaboration, esports, and digital content creation," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer.

Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share grew 192 percent to $2.45, from $0.84 in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the third-quarter were $1.67 billion, up 85 percent in US dollars and 80 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The company raised its fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57 and 60 percent sales growth in constant currency, and about $1.05 billion in non-GAAP operating income. The company's previous outlook was between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular