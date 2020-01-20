Markets
Logitech Q3 Profit Rises; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $117.53 million or $0.69 per share from $112.81 million or $0.67 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.84 up from $0.79 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly sales were $903 million, up 4 percent in US dollars and 5 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $897.21 million for the quarter.

Logitech confirmed its fiscal year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

