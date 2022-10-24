Logitech Q2 Profit Drops, Reaffirms FY23 Outlook; CFO Nate Olmstead To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 dropped to $82.09 million or $0.50 per share from last year's $139.46 million or $0.81 per share, reflecting a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Non-GAAP earnings per share declined 20 percent to $0.84 from $1.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales were $1.15 billion, down 12 percent in US dollars and 7 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

Logitech reaffirmed its fiscal year 2023 outlook of between negative 8 percent and negative 4 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Logitech also announced that Nate Olmstead, chief financial officer, will be leaving the Company. The company will be launching a search and Olmstead currently plans to stay on as CFO through the transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.