Logitech Q1 Results Top Estimates; Sees FY Sales Below View

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $62.73 million or $0.39 per share from $100.84 million or $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.65, compared to $0.74 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $974.50 million from last year's $1.16 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $919.69 million for the quarter.

Logitech raised its outlook for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The company now expects non-GAAP operating income for the period to be between $180 million and $220 million compared to the prior outlook of $160 million - $190 million.

The company now projects sales for the first half of fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of $1.875 billion - $1.975 billion compared to the prior outlook of $1.80 billion - $1.90 billion.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $400 million - $500 million, representing a decline of 15% - 32% from last year.

The company projects annual sales to be between $3.80 billion - $4.00 billion, representing a decline of 12% - 16% from the previous year. Analysts expects annual revenue of $4.10 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.