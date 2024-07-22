Logitech Q1 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 rose to $141.83 million or $0.92 per share from $62.73 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was $174.63 million or $1.13 per share compared to $103.40 million or $0.65 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the first quarter grew to $1.09 billion from $974.50 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Sales were up 12 percent in US dollars and 13 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

Logitech raised its full-year outlook for fiscal year 2025. The company now expects annual non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $700 million - $730 million compared to the previous estimation of $685 million - $715 million.

The company now projects annual sales to be between $4.34 billion and $4.43 billion compared to the prior outlook of $4.30 billion - $4.40 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $4.37 billion.

