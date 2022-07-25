Logitech Q1 Profit Down, Cuts FY Outlook; Expands Share Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 declined to $100.84 million or $0.61 per share from $186.84 million or $1.09 per share in prior year.

"While macroeconomic challenges affected our performance this quarter, I am encouraged by the continued growth in Video Collaboration, Keyboards & Combos and Pointing Devices as hybrid and return-to-work trends continue to take shape," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter declined to $0.74, from $1.22 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the first quarter were $1.16 billion, down 12 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. The performance reflected a challenging macroeconomic environment for the industry and compares against a quarter which grew 66 percent last year in US dollars.

Logitech reduced its fiscal year 2023 outlook to between negative 8 percent and negative 4 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 2 and 4 percent sales growth in constant currency, and $875 million to $925 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Logitech noted that its board has approved an increased share buyback authorization up to $1.5 billion. It expands the company's current $1 billion, three-year share buyback authorization. Subject to approval from the Swiss Takeover Board, the increase will provide for a total authorization of approximately $800 million remaining for repurchases over the next 12 months of the program ending in July 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.