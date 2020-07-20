LOGN

Logitech Q1 operating profit jumps more than 75%

Reuters
Logitech International reported a more than 75% increase in non-GAAP operating income in its first quarter as rise in homeworking boosted demand for its webcams, video conferencing products and headsets during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Logitech said its non-GAAP operating income rose to $117.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, up from $67 million a year earlier.

