Logitech Q1 operating profit jumps more than 75%

July 20 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported a more than 75% increase in non-GAAP operating income in its first quarter as rise in homeworking boosted demand for its webcams, video conferencing products and headsets during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Logitech said its non-GAAP operating income rose to $117.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, up from $67 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

