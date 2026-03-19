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Logitech Names Yalcin Yilmaz Chief Commercial Officer

March 19, 2026 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) announced the appointment of Yalcin Yilmaz as Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Yilmaz, currently Vice President Europe & Asia Pacific Developed, succeeds Quin Liu. The company noted that Yalcin and his team championed the launch of Logitech G PLAY and Logi WORK, the company's annual flagship brand events.

Hanneke Faber, Logitech CEO, said: "Yalcin's experience and track record of growth will ensure our global Sales and Marketing organization will continue to excel."

Logitech shares are currently trading at 72.38 Swiss francs, up 1.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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