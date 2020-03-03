Markets
LOGI

Logitech Modifies Profit Guidance On Coronavirus Impacts - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) slightly updated its fiscal 2020 earnings outlook to $365 million to $375 million in non-GAAP operating income, compared to prior outlook of $375 million to $385 million. The company reconfirmed its sales outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency.

For fiscal 2021, Logitech projects $380 million to $400 million in non-GAAP operating income, and mid single-digit sales growth in constant currency.

For long-term, the company's non-GAAP gross margin target remains 36 to 40 percent and the operating margin target remains 11 to 14 percent. Expectations of long-term sales growth in constant currency continue to be in the high single-digits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular