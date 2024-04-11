Logitech (LOGI) Unveils PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard

Logitech's LOGI subsidiary, Logitech G, has introduced its PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard. This keyboard is designed with compactness in mind, ensuring ample table space to accommodate the needs of pro gamers.

The PRO X 60 comes in a 60% form factor that makes it easier to position and fit in the competition space for maximum performance. Besides its ease of adapting to any setup, the keyboard is also easy to carry around when traveling.



The device offers an innovative technology called Keycontrol, which provides customization capabilities. Keycontrol enhances functionality beyond the standard keyboards, offering users up to 15 functions per key.

When paired with G-SHIFT, users can assign additional actions to buttons, enabling quick access to vital commands under their left hand and WASD keys, enhancing gaming efficiency.

The PRO X 60 features Logitech G's trusted LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which is known for its reliable performance in tough conditions. It matches wired speeds while staying resilient. It also has GX Optical switches in tactile and linear options, boosting gameplay speed with faster actuation.

Over the past year, LOGI has consistently introduced new products that include MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys S and MX Anywhere 3S. Additionally, the company also introduced Zone Wireless 2, Wave Keys and Wave Keys for Business keyboards.

Logitech Sight, an eco-friendly artificial intelligence-powered tabletop companion camera, obtained certifications from Microsoft’s MSFT collaboration platform, Teams and Zoom Room. LOGI's continued commitment to introducing innovative products may potentially boost sales in this market.

Moreover, the company faces tough competition from Apple AAPL in the PC keyboard market. Its other competitor in the PC webcams market and video collaboration space is Cisco Systems CSCO.

The strong competition forces Logitech to bring in new products to get a competitive advantage in the broader sector. Hence, LOGI has been witnessing a significant rise in research and development expenses, which is likely to help the company stay ahead of its competitors in the upcoming quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.