Logitech (LOGI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Logitech International LOGI is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, indicating an improvement of 6% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $1.22 per share, suggesting a significant decline of 34.8% year over year.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 100.7%.

Logitech International S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Logitech International S.A. price-eps-surprise | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Factors to Note

The global leader in peripherals for personal computers’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for its products amid the ongoing work-from-home and online learning trends.



The company witnessed double and triple-digit sale surges in several of its flagship offerings in the last reported quarter.



The thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to act as the key catalyst. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets may have fueled demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories in the quarter to be reported.



Though the demand for PC peripheral products has remained solid in the second quarter, a strong comparison from the year-ago quarter is anticipated to weigh on sales growth.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Logitech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Logitech currently has Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -4.53%.

