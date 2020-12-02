Logitech (LOGI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $86.48, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 0.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 35.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.63% and +39.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LOGI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.16.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

